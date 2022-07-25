26,126 Rural Habitations Have Contaminants In Drinking Water Sources: Central Government

There are 26,126 rural habitations with contaminants in drinking water sources, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Monday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel cited data showing 26,279 rural habitations were identified to have contaminants in water sources as of April 1 this year.

The corresponding number for both April 1 last year and April 1, 2020 was 36,054, the data showed.

As of July 20, 2022, there are 26,126 rural habitations with contaminants in drinking water sources, it said.

Responding to another question, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said fluoride beyond permissible limits has been encountered in certain isolated pockets (point source) of 408 districts in 26 states and Union territories, and arsenic in certain isolated pockets (point source) of 209 districts in 25 states and UTs.