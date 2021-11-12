262 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In AP

Andhra Pradesh reported 262 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total to 20,69,614.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, 229 infected persons recovered, making it a total of 20,51,976 so far.

The latest bulletin said two more persons succumbed to the infection, pushing the overall toll up to 14,411.

The state now has 3,227 active Covid-19 cases, the bulletin added.

East Godavari district registered 46, Chittoor 38, Guntur 33 and Krishna 31 fresh cases. Visakhapatnam added 28, West Godavari 27, Anantapuramu 18 and SPS Nellore 16 new cases.

Kadapa, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts logged six new cases each and Kurnool one in 24 hours.

Krishna and Srikakulam reported one fresh coronavirus fatality each in a day.

