2,666 arrested amid child marriage crackdown, says Assam CM Biswa

Amid state's crackdown against child marriage, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, announced on Thursday, that as many as 2,666 people had been detained.

Assam police arrested as many as 2,666 people on Sunday in connection with the child marriage case across the state.

139 persons have been detained, according to information provided by the Assam police earlier this week, in Biswanath, 130 in Barpeta, 126 in Dhubri, 123 in Baksa, 117 in Bongaigaon, 101 in Nagaon, 94 in Kokrajhar, 85 in Kamrup, and 84 in each of the districts of Goalpara and Udalguri.

The police further added that 4,074 cases have been registered.

Notably, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government is carrying out the crackdown against child marriages due to surge in cases of child marriage (marriage between people under the age of 18) among Assamese women, as reported by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5).

The drive was launched on Thursday after CM Sarma presided over a video conference meeting with senior police department officials and directed them to initiate a crackdown to end the state's heinous practise of child marriage.

Why was the campaign launched?

This wave of crackdowns began on May 5, 2022, the day the health ministry released the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) report, which was conducted in 2019 and 2020. The Assam administration reviewed the study, and it revealed major concerns about teen pregnancy, child marriage, and maternal mortality. According to the study, 31.8% of Assamese women between the ages of 20 and 24 were married when they were underage. This was much higher than the country as a whole's average of 23.3%.

More than half (50.8%) of these 31.8% of women's cases were from Dhubri, the parliamentary district of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MP Badruddin Ajmal.



