268 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate stands at 2.69 pc

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Delhi on Monday reported 268 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.69 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,03,822. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,201.

A total of 9,976 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi on Sunday reported 365 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.97 per cent and one death.

On Saturday, 479 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 2.06 per cent and one death.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi came down to 1,819 from 1,912 on Monday, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,447 patients are under home isolation, down from 1,513 on Sunday, it said, adding that there are 638 containment zones in the city.

There are 9,581 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 122 of them are occupied, the bulletin said. PTI KND DIV DIV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)