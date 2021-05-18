'269 Doctors Died Countrywide Due To COVID Infection In Second Wave Of Pandemic': IMA

India is still dealing with the second wave of the Coronavirus, which has caused an oxygen shortage and resulted in the highest number of deaths. According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), 269 doctors have died across the country as a result of COVID-19 infection in the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

269 doctors died due to COVID in second wave

According to the IMA, Bihar had the most casualties (78), followed by Uttar Pradesh (37) and Delhi (28). According to IMA numbers, 22 doctors died in Andhra Pradesh, 19 in Telangana, 14 each in Maharashtra and West Bengal, and 11 in Tamil Nadu as a result of COVID-19. In addition, ten doctors died in Odisha, eight in Karnataka, and five in Madhya Pradesh, according to the report.

Also, Dr KK Aggarwal, a senior physician and cardiologist who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, died on Monday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences. After his diagnosis, the 62-year-old Padma Shri awardee was admitted to the hospital and had been on ventilator support for the previous week.

COVID-19 situation in India

However, after a steady rise for nearly a month, India's daily new infections have continued to drop significantly, with 2.63 lakh new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. In comparison to the decrease in daily cases, the death toll in India increased substantially after over 4,300 COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in the same time span, the largest single-day increase ever. Meanwhile, the active caseload in the country fell to 33.53 lakh after more than 4.22 lakh discharges happened across the country in the last 24 hours, providing some relief.

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, India reported 2,63,533 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,52,28,996, while the death toll from COVID-19 rose to 2,78,719 after 4,329 people died from the deadly infection in the same time span. The case fatality rate was 1.10%, according to data released Tuesday morning.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI