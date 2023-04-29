27 BJP Cadres In Touch With Party's Turncoat Shettar Expelled Ahead Of Karnataka Polls

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to come down hard on the party's turncoats. In a massive move, as many as 27 Karnataka BJP workers have been expelled from the party for keeping contact with former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who recently joined Congress.

According to reports, the decision to expel the party workers came after the party's senior leadership learned that they were working in favour of Shettar in the Hubballi-Dharwad Central assembly constituency. The saffron party on April 28, released a list of 27 workers who were found to be working hand-in-hand with Shettar for the May 10 polls.

BJP turncoat Jagadish Shettar's poll contest with Tenginakai

The BJP has fielded the party's state general secretary Mahesh Tenginakai from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central segment, where former Karnataka Jagadish Shettar is a sitting MLA. Shettar joined the Congress earlier this month after the denial of the ticket by the ruling party from the segment. On several occasions, he has blamed BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh for cutting down his ticket from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central segment.

Meanwhile, both the Lingayat heavyweight leaders are prepared to face a tough battle in contesting with each other. While Lingayat leader Tenginkai is said to have a stronghold in the Hubballi-Dharwad region, another prominent Lingayat face Shettar has won from the same seat over six times since being elected for the first time in 1994.

According to the election commission, the voters of Karnataka will exercise their franchise on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13. All the parties including the ruling BJP, Congress and JD(S) have locked horns to emerge victorious and take over the government.