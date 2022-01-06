27 New Cases Push Sikkim's COVID-19 Tally To 32,570

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,570 on Thursday as 27 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 409 as no fresh fatality was reported.

East Sikkim registered the highest number of new cases at 21, followed by five in South Sikkim and one in West Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 86 active cases, while 31,729 people have been cured of the disease, and 346 patients have migrated to other states thus far. The recovery rate stood at 98.5 per cent.

Sikkim has tested over 2.81 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 235 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 11.5 per cent.

