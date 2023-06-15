27-year-old Indian Woman Killed In UK Was Supposed Return Home This Month, Says Family

Tejaswini Reddy, a 27-year-old Indian woman, was stabbed to death in the United Kingdom on Tuesday. Now, her distraught family awaits her remains. Tejaswini had completed her education in the UK and was expected to return to India this month. But before she could make her flight back home, tragedy struck. Her family, which was eagerly awaiting to meet their daughter, now waits to receive her mortal remains. Talking to Republic, Tejaswini Reddy's family members said they have written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to bring back Tejaswini's body. Authorities have assured them of help.

3 things you need to know:

Tejaswini Reddy, 27, was stabbed to death allegedly by her Brazilian roommate on June 14.

A resident of Hyderabad, Tejaswini had gone to the UK to pursue higher education.

Tejaswini's family has approached authorities seeking help to get her mortal remains back.

Family recounts how Tejaswini was killed

Tejaswini Reddy's uncle Ram Reddy told Republic that she and her friend Akhila were staying together in the UK for the last three months. "Their apartment had some four-five rooms where other tenants stayed and a common kitchen. On the day of the incident, Tejaswini went to the kitchen to get herself breakfast before leaving for work. The accused barged into the kitchen and stabbed her with a knife. Hearing Tejaswini scream, her friend reached out to help, and she too was injured."

One of Tejaswini's cousins said the man who stabbed the deceased also stabbed her friend Akhila while she was trying to save her. "She managed to escape from there and locked herself in a room. She was later admitted to a hospital," the cousin said.

The accused, a 23-year-old man, was charged with Tejaswini's murder on Thursday. The Metropolitan Police said the man was arrested on murder charges and has been taken into custody. According to Tejaswini's family, the attacker had started living in the apartment just three days prior to the incident. They said Tejaswini did not know the attacker personally and had not had a single conversation with him.

Tejaswini was to return to India this month

Tejaswini's uncle said she was pursuing a Master of Science (MS) degree in the UK. She was working a part-time job and was looking for a better one. Her uncle said she had initially decided to return to India in the month of May, but for some reason, her return was postponed for a month. Her family said they have contacted Union Minister G Kishan Reddy who has assured them of help. Relevant information has also been sent to the Indian Embassy in the UK.