270 COVID-19 Cases, Four Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka on Saturday logged 270 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the caseload to 30,04,239 and the toll to 38,309.

Recoveries numbered 246, taking the total to 29,58,630, leaving 7,271 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of cases, reporting 152 infections and two deaths. Kodagu logged 25 cases, Tumakuru and Udupi 14 each, Mysuru 13 and Dakshina Kannada 11, it said. Other than Bengaluru, one death each occurred in Dharwad and Udupi.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.27 per cent and the Case Fatality Rate was 1.48 per cent.

A total of 97,782 samples were tested in the state on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.59 crore, the bulletin said.

The day also saw 91,707 people being vaccinated, taking the total number of those given the jabs so far to 8.45 crore.

