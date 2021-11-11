271 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 10 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,44,699 on Thursday as 271 more people tested positive for the infection, 106 less than the previous day, a health department bulletin said.

Two more persons – one each in Khurda and Bhadrak districts -- succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 8,370. Fifty-three other patients have also died due to comorbidities so far, according to the Health Department.

Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported 112 cases, followed by Cuttack with 23 infections. Sixty new patients are in the 0-18 age group.

The number of active COVID-19 cases dropped to 2,932 as 317 more patients recuperated in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,33,344, the bulletin said.

Nine districts did not register any new case, while five other districts have active cases in single digits.

The number of samples tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday was 62,010 and the positivity rate is 0.44 per cent.

As many 2.66 crore people have taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 1.31 crore people have taken the second jab against the virus, it added. PTI HMB RG RG

