2,711 J&K Beneficiaries Get Land To Build Houses Under PM Awas Yojana

Materialising the vision of PM Narendra Modi in regards to providing homes to the poor, the Jammu & Kashmir government on Monday provided 5 marlas of land to 2,711 people of the Union Territory for construction of houses under Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana (PMAY). One marla equals 25.29 sq m.

Addressing a press conference on Monday at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "In a historic move, Five Marlas of land allotted to 2,711 poor people of Jammu and Kashmir for construction of houses under Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana (PMAY) and more such eligible families will be covered soon.”.

From no law to handover of land in J&K

L-G Sinha said to the media, “Earlier there was no law in Jammu and Kashmir to allot land to the people who don’t possess it for construction of their houses under the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana. Now the government has come out with a law so that landless people get houses under the PMAY." The decision was taken by the Administrative Council on June 21, 2023, headed by the Lieutenant Governor.

“Land is being allotted to the landless people to facilitate construction of houses under the PMAY in both urban as well as rural areas,” he confirmed, adding, “Until June 21, 2023, Jammu and Kashmir's government has identified 1,99,550 homeless families out of which 1,44,000 families have been given sanction while remaining will be covered in coming months. A proper eligibility criteria is being followed and no discrimination is being done on the basis of caste, religion or colour.”

Describing the decision as 'historic', L-G Sinha said the move will go a long way in helping the landless people to avail benefits under the PMAY.

"It will be seen as a golden chapter in the administration's effort for social justice, equality, respect, and equal opportunities to all citizens.This path-breaking decision will not only entitle the landless poor to own a piece of land and have a house but it will also provide them means of livelihood, raise their living standards and realize their dreams and aspirations,” the Lt Governor said.

'Poor section of society at the centre of government policies,' says J&K L-G

The Lt Governor said the underprivileged section of the society is at the centre of government's policies and a substantial population that was devoid of basic facilities and rights even after seven decades of Independence is being brought to the mainstream of development. “Jammu Kashmir government is committed to Inclusive development. This move will open up endless opportunities to the poor and downtrodden and with this landmark decision the administration is acknowledging their immense contribution to the task of nation-building,” he declared.

On May 30th this year, the Union Ministry of Rural Development allocated an additional target of 1,99,550 houses to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir for the FY 2023-24. Meanwhile, 19,95,500 families too have been identified who don’t have the resources money to construct houses on their own land. Such families will also receive help from the government soon.

During FY 2023-24, J&K has allotted 40,000 new houses

Pertinently, during the current financial year of 2023-24, Jammu and Kashmir has allotted 40,000 new houses for houseless families under Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana-G. 18,934 dwelling units were completed under PMAY-U while 87,350 IHHLs and 2,500 CSCs are to be constructed.

Following categories of Awas plus beneficiaries will be considered by the Deputy Commissioner concerned for the allotment of land under the Jammu and Kashmir revenue laws: