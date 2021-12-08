273 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Aizawl, Dec 8 (PTI) Mizoram on Wednesday registered 273 new COVID-19 cases -- 57 cases less than the previous day – which raised the tally to 1,37,057, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 508 as no fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

At least 354 people recuperated from the disease since Tuesday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 1,33,510, the official said.

Aizawl reported 146 fresh cases, followed by Lunglei at 23 and Champhai at 22.

The state capital has so far recorded as many as 82,956 cases and 350 deaths.

The recovery rate stands at 97.41 per cent, which is less than the national average of 98.36 per cent.

The death rate touched 0.37 per cent against the national average of 1.37 per cent, the official said.

Mizoram currently has 3,039 active cases.

More than 14 lakh samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 3,252 on Tuesday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, over 7.23 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine in Mizoram, of which 5.69 lakh have received both the doses. PTI COR RMS RMS

