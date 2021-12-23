276 Cases Filed Against Farmers During Protest, Most Will Be Dismissed: Haryana CM Khattar

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that during the year-long protest against farm rules, 276 cases were filed against protesters in the state and that the procedure to dismiss them, with the exception of grave offences, is underway. In response to a question about the withdrawal of cases against farmers in the state during their protests against legislation that has since been repealed, Khattar stated in the State Assembly that 276 cases were lodged during the agitation, according to the police data.

Four of these cases have been classified as serious offences. Charge sheets have been prepared in 178 of the remaining 272 instances. A total of 57 cases remain unsolved. A cancellation report for eight instances has been compiled, with four of those cases having been submitted in the courts. He further stated that the process of cancelling 29 cases is currently underway.

He stated that the state government will dismiss all cases filed against farmers, with the exception of those involving grave offences such as rape, murder, and so on. During the winter session of Vidhan Sabha, the Chief Minister was responding to queries from the opposition. In response to a query in the House on compensating the relatives of farmers who died during the riot, the Chief Minister indicated that talks with the farmers are currently underway.

According to a CID investigation, 46 Haryana farmers perished, although there are only 10-15 post-mortem reports accessible. The Chief Minister stated that during his interactions with farmers, the cultivators informed him that Haryana has 73 deceased farmers. The investigation is still ongoing in this case. He stated that a decision on compensation will be made after negotiations.

Govt Creating Unique IDs Of Farmers Enrolled Under Agri-schemes

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told Parliament last week that the government is working on generating a unique identifier (ID) for farmers who have taken advantage of agricultural initiatives. "The unique identifier of the farmer will link the farmer profile with all the agricultural schemes, which have been availed by the farmer," Tomar had said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The minister emphasised the benefits of generating a unique ID for farmers, saying it would assist in farmer verification through e-Know Your Farmer (e-KYF), which would minimise the need for re-submitting physical papers to multiple departments for benefits under various programmes. It will also make field-based and customised advisories more accessible, as well as make accessing agricultural damage due to harsh weather conditions easier, he said. He stated that as of December 9, the government has a database of 11.64 crore farmers who had signed up for the PM-KISAN initiative.

(With inputs from PTI)

IMAGE: PTI