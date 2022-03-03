276 people missing in Raigad since 14 months: Police

Alibaug, Mar 3 (PTI) A total of 276 people, including over 150 women, have gone missing in Maharashtra's Raigad district over the last 14 months, police here said.

Many of the women left their homes due to domestic disputes, for jobs or over love affairs following opposition from their family members, the Raigad police said in a release.

The police had also registered 280 cases pertaining to domestic assault or cruelty during the period. Out of these cases, 13 were based on complaints lodged by men against women, the release said. PTI COR GK GK

