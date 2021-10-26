277 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka on Tuesday added 277 fresh cases and seven fatalities, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,86,553 and 38,024, the health department said.

The day also saw 343 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,39,990, leaving 8,510 active cases, a department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 169 cases and three deaths.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including 23 in Dakshina Kannada, 19 in Mysuru and 18 in Hassan.

While 13 districts reported zero infections, 13 districts had cases in single digits.

Two fatalities were reported in Hassan and one each in Bengaluru Rural and Kolar. There were zero fatalities in 27 districts, the bulletin said.

Bagalkote, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir recorded zero infections and zero COVID-19 related deaths.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.36 per cent and the case fatality rate was 2.52 per cent.

A total of 75,283 samples were tested today, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.03 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 6.38 crore, with 1,75,709 people being inoculated on Tuesday, it said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)