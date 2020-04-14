J&K: 278 Coronavirus Cases In UT, Government Issues SOPs For Red Zones

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said that with eight new positive cases, 2 from Jammu and 6 from Kashmir division, the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir reaches 278. Out of 278 positive cases, 244 are active cases, 30 have recovered and 4 have died. Till date, 55,498 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance, which includes 7760 persons in-home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 365 in hospital quarantine, 244 in hospital isolation and 30,952 under home surveillance. Besides, 16,173 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

Out of 4619 test reports available, 4341 samples have tested as negative till April 14, 2020. Srinagar has 73 positive cases wherein 62 are Active Positive, 10 recovered and 1 has died, Bandipora 53 positive cases with 44 active positives, eight recovered and one died, Baramulla 40 positive cases with 39 Active Positive, no case has recovered yet and one has died, Budgam 11 positive cases with nine active positives and two recovered, Pulwama three positive cases with two Active Positive and one recovered, Shopian 14 positive cases-all Active Positive, Kupwara with 23 positive cases-all Active Positive, Ganderbal with five positive cases-all Active Positive, Kulgam with five positive cases-all Active Positive and Anantnag with one positive case, who is Active Positive.

READ: 1036 patients cured of COVID-19 informs Health Min; ICMR says more test kits on its way

Similarly, Jammu has 23 positive cases of whom 20 are active cases and three have recovered, Udhampur 19 positive cases of which 14 are active positive, four recovered and one died, while as Rajouri three positive cases of which two are active positive and one recovered. Samba has four positive cases and all are active positive and a single positive case has recovered fully in Kishtwar district.

Government has also issued guidelines (SOPs) to be followed in the areas declared as COVID-19 "Red Zones" in the union territory of J&K for delivery of essential supplies, services and to curb the spread of community transmission by enforcing restrictions already imposed under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

As per the order by Chief Secretary, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chairperson of State Executive Committee, under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, areas with a significant number of cases or where there is suspicion of cluster transmission, based on an assessment by DC & CMO, with the advice of the SP as well, will be declared as 'RED ZONES' by Deputy Commissioner concerned. The mapping (size of perimeter) of Red Zone shall be done depending upon size of habitation, the geographic distribution of positive cases, proximity to other habitations, accessibility, geographical barriers, mobility of COVID +ve person, etc.Intelligent demarcation of boundaries of the Red Zone will be done using roads, natural barriers, etc.

READ: More recoveries than new COVID-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir on April 14

100% Lockdown in Red Zones

The Red Zone will see a 100% lockdown and shall be completely sealed for any movement across its boundaries. No outward or inward movement would be allowed. As far as possible, there shall be only one opening to the red zone to be manned by Naka party and Magistrate. Stickers indicating Red Zone would be present at the point of entry/exit. The only moving across the red zone boundaries would be for supplies (medical, grocery, vegetables), medical emergencies, fumigation/sanitation, and enforcement/survey personnel.

The entire Red Zone will be under surveillance and the people will be contacted periodically for rechecking for symptoms. There would be a 100% survey and screening of all persons in the red zone. The Surveillance procedure has already been issued and will be reissued with improvements. The results of the survey shall be integrated with 'Aarogya Setu' as much as possible. There would be intensive testing of all contacts (already being done), of neighbours and of all those with symptoms. In addition, there would be random sampling testing. A detailed health screening of the contacts and all souls within 300m will be carried out, the survey results would be geo-mapped.

READ: Kashmir reports 25 fresh cases of COVID-19; total rises to 270

READ: Thousands violate lockdown and gather in Mumbai's Bandra, BJP says 'Govt should answer'