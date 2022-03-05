278 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka on Saturday registered 278 fresh coronavirus cases and three fatalities thereby taking the total till date to 39,42,346 and 39,988 respectively.

There were 458 patients who got discharged pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,99,034, said a bulletin. Of the new cases, 182 were from Bengaluru urban. Of those who got discharged, 222 belong to the city. There was one death in the metro, the bulletin said.

The total number of active cases across the State was 3,286.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.53 per cent, the case fatality rate was 1.07 per cent.

Of the three deaths reported today, there was one each from Chitradurga and Dharwad apart from the one in Bengaluru urban. After Bengaluru urban, Shivamogga recorded the second highest number of cases with 14 followed by Mysuru 12, Kalaburgai 8, Kodagu 7, Belagavi and Dharwad 6 followed by the others.

Bengaluru urban district now has 17,79,362 cases, Mysuru 2,29,331 and Tumakuru 1,59,770.

Cumulatively, 6,47,18,270 crore samples were tested, of which 52,215 were examined today.

