2789 Arrests Made In Crackdown Against Child Marriage, Assam CM Says 'drive To Continue'

In the crackdown against child marriages in Assam that began on February 3, a total of 2,789 arrests have been made, said state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "The drive against this social evil will continue. We seek the support of the people of Assam in our fight against this social crime," the CM said.

The Assam cabinet appreciated the police action against child marriage and directed it to continue its pursuit against the culprits. Moreover in another step to bring relief for the victims of the menace of child marriage, a Cabinet Sub-Committee was formed by the state to map out a rehabilitation plan for them. The decision was taken at a state sub-committee meeting in Guwahati on Thursday.

The sub-committee will be constituted by state ministers Dr Ranoj Pegu, Keshab Mahanta, and Ajanta Neog to finalise the rehabilitation policy.

In a whirlwind action against the culprits of child marriage including the teenage husbands, family members, priests who officiated the weddings, the Assam police kicked-off a drive and arrested over 2000 people in the first two days. The police crackdown began on Monday on the basis of 4,135 FIRs registered across the state.

Opposition parties criticise state action

Terming the arrests of teenage husbands and family members as "abuse of law" for political gain, opposition parties criticised the move and the way in which the drive has been carried out. They equated the crackdown with ‘terrorising people’.

Notably CM Sarma justifying the action against the crackdown citing the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) portal said nearly 17 per cent of over 6.2 lakh pregnant women in Assam last year were teenagers.