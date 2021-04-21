28 Cases Of UK And Other Foreign COVID-19 Strains In Jammu: J&K Health Department

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo on Wednesday said that there are 28 foreign variant cases reported in the Jammu division while no case of the foreign variant has been reported so far in Kashmir. On being asked whether J&K Govt will provide free vaccination to the 18+ age group, he said, "Serum Institute of India has given their rates but rate list of Bharat Biotech is still awaited, we will see financial implications and then will see if we can provide free vaccination”.

He further added that there are some 600 COVID dedicated ventilators in J&K with only 48 occupied currently. He said that 6000 category-I COVID beds are available with the hospitals including 10,000 bulk oxygen cylinders and 3,500 medium-sized cylinders. He gave out that government is in a process of installing 36 oxygen generation plants with 23 to be made functional at the end of the week that will help in adding 2,000 more oxygen beds to our kitty.

Over 17 lakh vaccine doses administered in J&K

He added that more than 17 lakh doses have been inoculated till date with 91,142 (74.56%) health care workers, 2,61,589 (77.51%) front line workers and 11,27,511 (36.76%) 45 years plus citizens already administered their vaccine doses. He said that as per the instructions of the Prime Minister J&K has made preparations to launch a universal adult vaccination drive from May 1. During the previous day, some 63,675 tests were performed at more than 1400 sites created for the purpose. He said that it includes 560 Health workers, 2760 frontline workers and 60355 (45 years plus) senior citizens.

The government on Wednesday informed that 2204 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 905 from the Jammu division and 1299 from the Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 14928. Also, 13 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 10 from Jammu Division and 03 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 733 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 254 from Jammu Division and 479 from Kashmir Division. According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), out of 1,52,442 positive cases, 14,928 are Active Positive, 1,35,430 have recovered and 2084 have died; 781 in the Jammu division and 1303 in Kashmir division.