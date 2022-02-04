28-year-old man found dead in Kota school

Kota, Feb 4 (PTI) The blood-stained body of a 28-year-old mentally challenged man was found at a government school in a village here on Friday morning, police said.

The victim was beaten to death with sticks by unidentified assailants who dumped the body on the school premises in Chandrapura village under the Chechat police station limits, they said.

A case of murder was lodged and the body handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Dayaram Gurjar (28), a local resident.

There were several injury marks on the body, and pieces of wood were stuffed inside the mouth, local SHO Rajendra Prasad Meena said.

The motive behind the brutal murder is not clear yet, he added. PTI COR IJT

