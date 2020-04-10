Andhra Pradesh Taking Almost All Measures, Will Ramp Up Covid Testing: Minister Anil Yadav

Amid the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Andhra Pradesh has recorded about 363 confirmed cases of Coronavirus as per the state's Water Resource Minister Anil Kumar Yadav. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Yadav said that the cases could have been less in the state but after the Delhi Markaz Nizamuddin event, the state witnessed a spike in the cases. 280 out of the 363 cases in the state are from the Markaz event, said Yadav.

"We are almost taking every measure but unfortunately out of 363 cases in Andhra, initially a little less, we could trace 28,000 foreign returnees through our volunteers and keep them in quarantine. But unfortunately, the Delhi incident (Markaz Nizamuddin) happened we have received almost 280 cases of returnees and their contact tracing within a span of last ten days, but our state is taking every measure and we have seen a downtrend from past two-three days," said Yadav.

He said that almost 1000 Markaz attendees have returned to Andhra Pradesh, all have been tested along with 2900 people with whom they came in contact have been tested. He added that people are cooperating with the government.

Yadav also spoke about the state government's measures in the battle against the deadly pandemic. He said that the state has developed COVID testing kits in Vishakhapatnam and will manufacture around 2000 kits a day. The government has also planned to increase it to 5000 kits by the end of April.

"Every day 2000 kits are going to be coming out and each kit will give 20 results. We will increase to 5000 kits by the end of this month," he said.

Besides the testing kits, the state government also plans to increase the ventilator production by 3000 units by April end. Also, the government is conducting door-to-door testing to be extra precautious while combating the pandemic.

