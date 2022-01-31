2,803 new Covid cases, 22 deaths in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 30 (PTI) Punjab on Sunday reported 2,803 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 7,41,185, while 22 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 17,214, according to a medical bulletin.

Mohali reported 412 fresh cases, followed by 404 in Ludhiana and 351 in Jalandhar, the bulletin stated.

The latest deaths were reported from Amritsar, Bathinda, Fazilka, Gurdaspur and Ludhiana, among other districts.

There are 26,791 active coronavirus cases in Punjab. While 1,082 patients are on oxygen support, 96 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

As many as 5,433 more patients recuperated from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,97,180, it said.

Chandigarh's coronavirus caseload increased to 89,144 with 441 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 1,118 as three more fatalities were reported, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the union territory stands at 3,452. So far, 84,574 people have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said. PTI CHS DIV DIV

