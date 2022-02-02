2,894 fresh COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths in Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 1 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday logged 2,894 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 9,52,426, while 15 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,320, according to a health department bulletin.

Gurgaon reported 909 fresh cases, Faridabad 224, Bhiwani 186 and Sonipat 191, the bulletin stated.

The latest deaths include two each from Gurgaon, Fatehabad, Panipat and Panchkula, among other districts, it said. PTI SUN DIV DIV

