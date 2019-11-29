29 Cong, JDS Senior Leaders Including Former CMs Booked Under Sedition By B'luru Police

On the basis of a complaint filed by activist Mallikharjuna Alegowda, 82nd City Civil and Sessions court permitted Bengaluru city police to file an FIR against senior leaders of the coalition government. The complaint was filed against the statements made by senior Congress and JDS leaders at a massive protest that the leaders had staged on March 27, 2019, in Bengaluru against IT raids on opposition leaders in the state.

While the complaint alleged that the model code of conduct and public was inconvenienced by the protest in front of the IT office on Queen’s Road, curiously, in the 20+ sections mentioned in the FIR, serious sections like 124A (Sedition.—Whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection) and 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony).

The list of leaders include former two chief ministers, Siddaramiah and HD Kumaraswamy, along with other veterans like DK Shivakumar, G Parameshwara and Dinesh Gundurao have been booked along with IPS officers including former Bengaluru police commissioner Suneel Kumar by the Commercial Street police station.

READ | K'taka CM BS Yediyurappa to file defamation case against Siddaramaiah, HD Kumaraswamy

Protestors accuse IT officials

The protestors had accused IT officials of acting on the behest of the ruling party at the center and had called the IT department ‘agents of BJP’. The complainant had alleged that the police officers had not stopped the protest despite Congress workers causing a public nuisance.

The complaint was filed the very same day, at around 2 pm, at Banaswadi police station and was later transferred to the Commercial Street police under whose jurisdiction the protests took place. This FIR comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said he will file defamation cases against Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy for alleging that he had ‘bought’ MLAs from their party to form the government.

Reacting on the FIR, former minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar said, "We have not obstructed anyone. There were one-sided raids taking place on us and not a single BJP leader was raided. We never went to the IT office, we stayed 100 meters away, in front of another building. We did not threaten anyone. We just wanted to send a message that what they were doing is wrong. This is just political vendetta."

READ | Supreme Court dismisses ED's plea challenging DK Shivakumar's bail

READ | Karnataka by-polls: Siddaramaiah dismisses reports of Congress leaders not campaigning

READ | Karnataka by-polls: Sonia's decision should be watched out for, says Deve Gowda