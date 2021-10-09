29 New Covid Cases In Punjab

Punjab on Saturday reported 29 cases of the coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 6,01,849, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related death in the past 24 hours, the toll stood at 16,529.

Among new COVID-19 cases, Gurdaspur reported six cases, followed by five in Jalandhar and four in Pathankot. The number of active cases was 231.

Thirty-three people recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 5,85,089, according to the bulletin.

Chandigarh reported four cases, taking the coronavirus tally to 65,277. The pandemic death toll stands at 820 in the UT.

The number of active cases in the city was 42 while the recovery count reached 64,415.

