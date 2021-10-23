29 sacks of gelatin stick seized in Jharkhand, one held

Pakur (Jharkhand), Oct 23 (PTI) At least 29 sacks of gelatin stick were seized from a truck in Jharkhand's Pakur district on Saturday and the driver of the vehicle was arrested, police said.

The truck was intercepted near Nasipur checkpoint under the Malpahari police outpost limits, and the driver was apprehended after he failed to submit any valid document for carrying the explosive substance, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ajit Kumar Vimal said.

The vehicle was coming from Rajgram of neighbouring West Bengal.

"We are interrogating the driver to find out the supplier and receiver of the gelatin sticks," he added. PTI COR BDC BDC

