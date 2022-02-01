293 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 3 New Deaths In Meghalaya

Meghalaya on Tuesday recorded 293 new COVID-19 cases, 83 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 91,387, a senior health department official said.

Health Services Director Dr Aman War said that the COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,529 with three more persons succumbing to the disease.

The new cases were reported from East Khasi Hills district (93), West Garo Hills (93), South West Garo Hills (18), Ri Bhoi (16), West Jaintia Hills (15), 10 cases each in South West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills District, East Garo Hills (9), East Jaintia Hills (5), Eastern West Khasi Hills (4) and West Khasi Hills district (1).

Meghalaya currently has 2,232 active COVID-19 cases. War said.

The health services director said 87,626 patients have recovered from the disease, including 371 during the day.

The state has tested 13.22 lakh samples tests till date for COVID-19, he said.

A total of 22.68 lakh people have been inoculated in the state with COVID-19 vaccine of whom 9,27,180 have received both doses of the vaccines, War added.

