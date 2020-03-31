COVID-19: 2nd Batch Of Donation From Jack Ma & Alibaba Foundations Arrives In Delhi

India received the second batch of donations from Chinese charity organizations Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation on Tuesday. Chinese Envoy to India Sun Weidong said that the donation from the charity organisation includes protective clothes, masks, respirators and ventilators, that was received by the Indian Red Cross Society in Delhi.

On Monday, an India bound flight loaded with the first batch of medical supplies donated by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation departed from Shanghai, China. The donations arrived at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport last night and were received by the Indian Red Cross Society which would help distribute the supplies across the country. The supplies are part of the donation pledged to seven more countries announced by the two foundations, namely Azerbaijan, Bhutan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundations donate to Asian countries

The Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation today announced donations of essential medical supplies to seven more countries, namely Azerbaijan, Bhutan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Collectively, these seven countries will receive a total of 1.7 million face masks, 165,000 test kits as well as protective clothing and medical equipment such as ventilators and forehead thermometers. With this announcement, the two Foundations have now donated essential medical supplies to 23 Asian countries totalling 7.4 million masks; 485,000 test kits; 100,000 sets of protective clothing along with other medical equipment.

COVID-19 cases breach the 1000-mark in India

There are 1,397 positive cases of COVID-19 in India and the death toll reached 35, according to the latest official figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of COVID-19 cases across the world has surpassed 6,90,000 and there have been over 39,000 Coronavirus-related deaths as on Tuesday. A vaccine is still at least 12 to 18 months away, the World Health Organization said, urging the countries to "unite to fight the pandemic together".

