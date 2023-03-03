2nd Batch Of Govt School Principals To Visit Singapore, Punjab CM Mann Asserts Selection Transparent

With the Punjab government sending a second batch of 30 school principals to Singapore for training, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asserted that the process to select these teachers is completely transparent.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit had questioned the selection process of government school principals for a foreign trip when the first batch was sent last month, saying he had received complaints of "malpractices and illegalities". Mann had reacted sharply, saying his government is answerable only to Punjabis and not a Centre-appointed governor.

Speaking to reporters here after interacting with the second batch of principals, Mann said his government is committed to bringing qualitative transformation in the government school education.

He asserted that the selection process was completely transparent and said a five-member committee selects the principals based on laid-down parameters. He said some of those selected include teachers who are state and national awardees.

"I want to tell the people of Punjab that there is no lobbying, favoritism or any such thing involved in this process. They (the principals/teachers) are the nation's builders and we have to select the best," he said.

When a reporter asked about the question raised when the first batch was sent to Singapore, Mann said, "I have said I am answerable to three crore Punjabis".

He said his government has zero-tolerance towards corruption and there cannot be any compromise on giving quality education to the children in Punjab.

Mann said he met one of the principals selected for training who had donated Rs 7 lakh from his own salary for his school.

The chief minister said upon completion of training, the principals can be posted in any school.

The second batch will visit Singapore from March 4 to 11 for training at the National Institute of Education International. The first batch of 36 principals had participated in a professional teacher training seminar in Singapore from February 6 to 10.