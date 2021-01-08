2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Dry Run Begins; Health Minister Assures Sufficient Doses For Everyone

As India began its second nation-wide dry run for a vaccine against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on January 8 visited Chennai to review preparedness and oversee mock vaccination drill. He is scheduled to visit Session Site at government Omandurar hospital in Chennai, vaccination centre at Apollo hospital in Chennai, and vaccination centre in Chengalpattu, Chennai.

While addressing a press conference, Harsh Vardhan said, "Centre has ensured that every detail is conveyed to the people from the national level to the grassroots level. Lakhs of healthcare workers have been trained for vaccine administration and the process still continues."

Harsh Vardhan on 2nd nation-wide dry run for vaccine

Lauding the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Health Minister said that PM Modi has been inspiring everyone all through 2020. He further said that the Prime Minister has always been proactive and has monitored everything very meticulously. Recalling January 6, 2020, Vardhan said that India was the first nation across the world to take of Coronavirus situation across the world and called a meeting of health experts on January 8, 2020.

While speaking further, the Health Minister said, "in a short time, India has done well by developing vaccines. In the next few days, in the near future, we should be able to give these vaccines to our countrymen. It will be given to out healthcare professionals followed by frontline workers."

Asserting that India has greatly transformed itself in the last 1 year, Vardhan said that at the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak, the country had only 1 testing laboratory, but now it has around 2,300 testing labs across the country. He also mentioned that besides fulfilling its own needs, India is also exporting PPE kits and masks to other countries as well. "150 page detailed document shared has been shared with each state and the present dry run of vaccine is a mock exercise to ensure that we are thoroughly prepared for it," he added.

According to the information shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), this massive mock drill will be held in 736 districts across 33 States and Union territories. The objective if this dry run is to simulate the actual vaccine administration event. 3 states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh will not be participating in this dry run as they have already conducted it in all their districts.

This comes after Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved 2 COVID-19 vaccines, SII's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for restricted emergency use. The 1st nation-wide dry run for the vaccine was held on January 2. This drill was carried out to iron out any glitches in the final execution and further refinements of the operational procedures. So far, the feedback from most of the States and UTs has been satisfactory.

Centre: 'Vaccination for COVID-19 is voluntary'

The Government has said that the vaccination for Covid-19 is voluntary. The Health Ministry has come out with a series of frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccine on various aspects. The Ministry said it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of COVID 19 vaccine for protecting oneself and limiting the spread of the disease. Infected individuals should defer vaccination for 14 days after symptoms resolution as they may increase the risk of spreading the virus to others at the vaccination site.

MoFHW said that the vaccine introduced in India will be as effective as any vaccine developed by other countries as various phases of vaccine trials are undertaken to ensure its safety and efficacy. Eligible beneficiaries will be informed through their registered mobile numbers regarding the Health Facility for vaccination and its scheduled time.

