2nd India-Canada Consular Dialogue Involves Discussions On Visa Delays, Backlogs

India-Canada on Monday, Nov 15 held a bilateral dialogue to improve the consular, visa, and mutual legal assistance cooperation, and strengthen people-to-people contacts at the second India-Canada Consular Dialogue held in New Delhi. The two sides discussed the long-stalled consular and visa backlogs that caused delays in obtaining the Canadian visa/work permit/PR for Indian nationals. India Canada also focused on the challenges faced by the Indian students in Canada and mulled strategies to resolve them in the near future, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, India's release.

India and Canada also underscored strengthening cooperation in extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters. Anurag Bhushan, Joint Secretary (OIA-I), also initiated the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement. Citizen-centric issues including the reduction in the delays in visas and agreeing to further strengthen bilateral relations through people-to-people exchanges were also discussed. India and Canada also held wide-ranging discussions on issues of concern to the Indian community which is the largest diaspora in Canada. Both sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations through people-to-people exchanges. Joint Secretary (Consular, Passport, and Visa) Devesh Uttam led the Indian delegation, while the delegation from Canada was led by Ms. Marie-Louise Hannan, Director General, South Asia Bureau at Global Affairs Canada.

"Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue to work towards solving issues relating to citizen-centric issues including reducing delays in visas," India's Ministry of external Affairs iterated.

EAM Jaishankar meets Canadian counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed a range of issues with his counterparts from Canada as they met on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India summit here in the Cambodian capital. Jaishankar accompanied Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is leading the Indian delegation to the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit here. “Nice to meet FM @melaniejoly of Canada on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit. Discussed the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific, bilateral cooperation, and community welfare. Appreciate steps being taken to address visa challenges,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Dhankhar participated in the 17th East Asia Summit which comprises the ten Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states and its eight dialogue partners - India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Russia.