3 Active COVID-19 Cases In Andamans

Three COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said on Thursday.

The COVID-19 tally of the Union territory remained unchanged at 7,704 as no fresh case was registered, while the death toll also stood at 129. A total of 7,572 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

The administration has thus far tested over 6.55 lakh samples for COVID-19, the bulletin said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

More than 2.9 lakh people have been inoculated so far, of whom 2.89 lakh have been fully vaccinated, it added.

