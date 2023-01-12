3 Arrested For Pelting Stones At Vande Bharat Express In Visakhapatnam; CCTV Emerges

The Visakhapatnam and Railway Police Force (RPF) have arrested three youths for pelting stones at a coach of the new Vande Bharat Express at the railway yard in Visakhapatnam, according to the local ACP A N Murthy.

RPF's preliminary investigation revealed that some youths playing near the coach complex at Kancharapalem mischievously pelted stones at the train resulting in damage.

CCTV footage has also emerged which shows the people throwing stones at the Vande Bharat Express. After the roguish act, they flee from the spot.

A rake of the Vande Bharat Express arrived in Visakhapatnam from Chennai on Wednesday for maintenance checks. Upon its arrival in Visakhapatnam, the rake was moved to the new coach complex at Kancharapalem, where the stone pelting took place.

While the glass of a window was fully shattered, another suffered a minor crack, police sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the high-speed Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam on January 15.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the prestigious Vande Bharat train from Secunderabad Railway Station on 15th January at 10.00 AM as a gift to the Telugu people on the occasion of Sankranti," Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a release on Wednesday night.