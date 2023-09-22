3 Arunachal Wushu Players Unable To Travel To China For Asian Games 2023

Three Wushu players hailing from Arunachal Pradesh were not allowed to travel to Hangzhou, China for the Asian Games in the absence of clearance by the Chinese authorities.

The women players, Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu got their accreditation cards from the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) which also served as an entry visa. The athletes are later required to download their travel document which is validated upon arrival.

The three Arunachal players could not download the travel document when they were scheduled to travel for the Asian Games. The rest of their Wushu squad, comprising a total of 10 players along with their coach had faced no issues and took the flight to Hong Kong on Wednesday night, from where they took a connecting flight to Hangzhou.

The three Arunachal players were brought back to the SAI (Sports Authority of India) Hostel in Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium.

What did sports officials say?

A top source in China with the Wushu team said "We have taken up the matter with the organising committee of the Asian games and also with the OCA (Olympic Council of Asia). We are hopeful that soon the matter will be resolved."

Meanwhile, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) official, Bhupinder Singh Bajwa, said, 'I am in touch with the OCA to resolve the matter. There was some technical glitch in their accreditation, and that is why, they could not board the plane. But it seems, and as per my talks with the officials, it seems that by this evening, they will hopefully be able to fly to China."