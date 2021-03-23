3 BJP Workers Allegedly Attacked While Writing Poll Slogans On Walls In North 24 Parganas

In yet another case of political violence in the poll-bound state of West Bengal, three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from North 24 Parganas have been attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers, when they were writing party slogans on a wall in Rahara area of Khardaha Assembly constituency. The injured workers are currently undergoing treatment. A complaint has been lodged against the alleged perpetrators. However, the police have not detained anyone as of now.

Sisir Adhikari heckled

Father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Sisir Adhikary who is an MP was allegedly heckled by the TMC workers on Monday night in Egra in Purba Medinipur district. As per sources, Sisir Adhikari was returning to his home after attending a public meeting on Monday night. The former MP has said that he will lodge a complaint against the TMC.

Political Violence In Bengal

As the Assembly polls draw closer in West Bengal, the increasing instances of political violence have been reported time and again. BJP has alleged that it has lost nearly 130 of its workers over the last 2 years. BJP President JP Nadda had said, "Over 130 workers have been killed, there is a jungle raj here by TMC goons, and Bengal wants to get rid of this. This is their nature. This is their style of working. Bengal now wants to re-establish the culture of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Rabindranath Tagore, and Syama Prasad Mukherjee."

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27-April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the State. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda are actively campaigning in the State, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies in different districts. The party has also been inducting a number of top TMC leaders and has plans to hold at least 1,500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.