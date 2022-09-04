Last Updated:

3 Booked For Posing As Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Extorting Money From Farmer

A man and his two sons have been booked for allegedly posing as members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanding Rs 50 lakh from a farmer in Patli village here.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Lawrence Bishnoi

Image: @LawrenceBishn14/Twitter


A man and his two sons have been booked for allegedly posing as members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanding Rs 50 lakh from a farmer in Patli village here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, an FIR was registered against Karambir and his sons, Deepak and Mohit, at Farrukhnagar police station following a complaint by Surender Singh.

Singh told police that he had recently received Rs 75 lakh compensation for giving his piece of land for a railway line project and the accused were aware of the development.

He alleged that he received threatening calls on WhatsApp on August 29, adding that the accused also threatened to kill him the way popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala died.

Singh said his photographs were also uploaded on social media networks by the accused.

“We have registered a case and are verifying the facts. Action will be taken according to law,” Jitender Kumar, SHO, Farrukhnagar police station said.

READ | Sidhu Moosewala murder: Haryana Police arrest 4 shooters linked to Lawrence Bishnoi
READ | Sidhu Moosewala murder: Chargesheet filed against Lawrence Bishnoi & 33 others by Police
READ | In Punjab, two held for threatening businessmen by posing as members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang
READ | UAPA slapped on Lawrence Bishnoi & Goldy Brar for Sidhu Moosewala's murder: Sources

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT