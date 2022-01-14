3 brothers killed in road accident in Gurgaon

Gurgaon (Haryana), Jan 14 (PTI) Three brothers were killed here after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Sector 93 late on Thursday night. The deceased were identified as Randhir Pandit, Sanjay Pandit alias Sunil, and Suchit Pandit, natives of Bihar's Madhubani district who were living in Tajnagar village here in rented accommodation, they said.

The three brothers ran a utensil and mobile shop in Hayatpur village. Around 11.30 pm on Thursday, they were returning home from their shop on their motorcycle when it was hit by a speeding vehicle near Rao Bharat Singh School, the police said.

Randhir, Sanjay and Suchit were critically injured in the accident. They were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, they said.

On the basis of a complaint filed by one Ashok Pandit from the village of the deceased, an FIR was registered on Friday against the unidentified driver of the vehicle that hit the motorcycle and fled. The FIR was filed under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 10A police station, the police said.

"We are trying to identify the accused driver with the help of CCTV footage from nearby areas and nab him," investigating officer Assistant Sub-Inspector Mandeep Kumar said. PTI COR DIV DIV

