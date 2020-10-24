'3 Crore Homes Constructed Under PMAY Scheme, 1.5 Crore In Pipeline': Prakash Javadekar

Three crore houses have been constructed till now under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the country and 1.5 crores more constructions are in the pipeline, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday while virtually inaugurating homes built under PMAY in 5 projects by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

He also reiterated the work done by the PM Narendra Modi-led government including the 12 crore toilets, electricity to 2.5 crore households, 4 crore water connections, and various schemes like Ujjwala Gas, Jandhan, Ayushman, and education for all. Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Council, Neelam Gorhe, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil and Mayor of Pune Muralidhar Mohol were present on the occasion.

Local MP Girish Bapat said the projects undertaken by PMC have helped in fulfilling the dreams of the needy to have their own homes. PMC has so far completed construction of 2,918 dwellings under 5 different PAY projects, which have been duly approved by the Centre.

About Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

The PMAY is an initiative by the Government of India to provide affordable housing to the economically weaker sections of the society from Urban as well as Rural areas by March 2022. The scheme has been bifurcated into two PMAY-Urban and PMAY-Gramin (Rural).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September also addressed the beneficiaries of PMAY from Madhya Pradesh who received housing under the scheme. In Madhya Pradesh, 17 lakh poor households have benefited from this scheme till now, as per a statement from PMO. Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100 per cent grant of Rs 1.20 lakh with a sharing ratio of 60:40 between the Centre and the state concerned. The scheme envisaged construction of 2.95 crore houses by the year 2022.

(Image credit: PTI)

