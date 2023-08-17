3-day G20 Health Ministers' Meet To Begin In Gandhinagar Today

Under the G20 India presidency, the Health Ministers' meeting is set to take place from August 17th to 19th, 2023, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Having assumed the presidency on December 1st, 2022, India currently forms a part of the G20 troika alongside Indonesia and Brazil. Notably, this marks the first instance of the troika being composed entirely of developing and emerging economies.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has outlined the main focus of the meeting. The three key priorities of the G20 health track will be at the forefront of discussions: health emergency prevention, preparedness, and response, particularly concerning anti-microbial resistance and the one health framework. Another priority is enhancing cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, centering on access and availability of safe, effective, quality, and affordable medical countermeasures.

The meeting will delve into conversations about digital health innovations and solutions that can contribute to universal health coverage and the enhancement of healthcare service delivery.

Aside from the G20 deputies' meeting on August 17th and the G20 Health Ministers' meeting from August 18th to 19th, four side events have been scheduled. These include the 'One Earth One Health Advantage Healthcare – India 2023', the WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit, the India MedTech Expo 2023, and the 'Sustain, Accelerate, and Innovate to End TB in Southeast Asia Region' conference.

Lav Agarwal, the Health Ministry's Secretary, revealed that a global initiative on digital health will be launched on August 19th, 2023, as part of India's G20 presidency. The goal is to consolidate efforts within the digital healthcare landscape on a global scale.

Steering the G20 presidency, India aims to not only uphold but also cement health priorities and glean insights from past presidencies. In addition, India intends to emphasise critical areas that necessitate strengthening, foster convergence across discussions in various multilateral forums engaged in health cooperation, and promote integrated action.

(With inputs from agencies)