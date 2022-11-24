3-day Long Celebration Organised For Birth Anniversary Of Assam War Hero Lachit Barphukan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated an exhibition in Vigyan Bhawan to mark the occasion of the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom General Lachit Barphukan. The three-day celebration is held in New Delhi and will end on November 25.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijijju attended the cultural event as the Chief Guest in the evening and on the last day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the valedictory ceremony.

"The Lachit Barphukan-led Ahom military repelled 17 attempts of invasion and created a strategic threshold that protected not just Assam but entire South East Asia" said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who attended the high-profile event.

Smt @nsitharaman inaugurates an exhibition at the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The FM was accompanied by Shri @himantabiswa, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam. (1/2) #400YearsofLachitBarphukan pic.twitter.com/z5jz1mv3hl — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) November 23, 2022

PM Modi to attend the valedictory ceremony

Nirmala Sitharaman also said India had not had a fair share of national history heroes who deserved to be on top of agendas and books.

Lachit Barphukan was a renowned General of the great Ahom army. In the second half of the 17th century, he is credited for defeating the Mughal army and halting the expanding ambitions of Aurangzeb.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that a grand memorial would be built at the maidan of Lachit in the Jorhat district of Assam, and a statue of the Ahom general installed at the premises of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy among other measures.

"The life and culture of Assam's village as well as the events of Lachit Barphukan will be displayed in the exhibition," said Assam Handloom Minister U G Brahma.

It has been learned that the 400th birth anniversary celebration is being held in Delhi to let citizens get acquainted with the bravery and war skills of Lachit Barphukan.

The Ahoms have a history of ruling Assam for over 600 years and have maintained it to be one of the longest reigns in the world. In 1671, Lachit Barphukan was extremely ill when the Ahoms fought the Mughals at Sarighat. In spite of his medical condition, being a true general he fought at the forefront and defeated the Mughals.

