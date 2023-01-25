3 Detained In Last Week's IED Recovery Case In Rajouri

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has detained three persons and developed vital leads in the case of recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from the Kheora locality of Rajouri border district, sources said Wednesday.

An IED was detected and defused by security personnel in the area on January 18.

The three detainees include one person from the Mendhar area of Poonch district and two from Rajouri district, the sources said, adding they are being interrogated, The sources also said links of terror handlers from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have also surfaced in the case.

It is suspected that handlers from across the Line of Control provided these devices and were dictating their storage and usage, they said.

A case was registered after the tiffin IED was recovered in the Rajouri town and investigation was started to nab the people involved in it.

During the investigation, agencies have been able to establish vital leads including learning about the cross0border connections, they said, adding the supply of IEDs was from terror handlers from across the LoC.

After the January 18 incident, two more Improvised Explosive Devices were recovered from Dassal village near Rajouri on January 22 and were later destroyed, they said.

On being contacted, SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam the case of IED recovery has almost been worked out but exact details cannot be shared at this time.

Three IEDs have so far been recovered and three people are detained, he said.

