3 drug peddlers held with over 100 kg ganja in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) The anti-narcotics cell and crime branch teams of Ghaziabad police arrested three inter-state drug peddlers and recovered 110 kilograms of ganja, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Naurangi Lal (30), Veeru (30) and Anwar (32). Nagendra (35), one of their accomplices, is at large.

SP (Crime) Deeksha Sharma said two vehicles used to peddle the drugs were also seized.

During interrogation, the accused said they were purchasing psychotropic substances from Odisha and supplying it to sellers in Delhi-NCR to earn money, the SP added. PTI COR HDA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)