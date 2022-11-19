Last Updated:

3 Engineering Students Held For Shouting, ‘Pro-Pak’ Slogan At College Fest, Later Released

3 engineering students from a private college in Bengaluru were held for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans on the college premises and then recording it over phone.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
ENGINEERING STUDENTS HELD

IMAGE: Republic World


Three engineering students from a private college in Bengaluru were held for allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans on the college premises and then recording it over the phone during a cultural festival in the college. 

However, the police later released them on bail.  

Shouting of slogans recorded on video

The students at a private college in Marathahalli shouted pro-Pakistan slogans and then made a video out of it. 

As per the visuals, one of the students standing in the midst of the crowd during the college festival can be seen shouting ‘Pakistan zindabad’ followed by her classmate repeating the same and the other shooting the video on the mobile.  

All three students were booked under Indian Penal Code 153, which says, “Whoever gives provocation to any person intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause the offence of rioting to be committed,’ Marathalli police registered a case against the three and then later released them on bail.

IMAGE: Republic World

READ | Meerut SP claims he told protesters to 'Go to Pakistan' after hearing their pro-Pak slogan
READ | Pro-Pak slogan by activist at Owaisi event 'underbelly of these protests': BJP's Malviya
READ | Anij Vij slams Pro-Pak slogan by activist, calls it result of Owaisi's "poisonous speech"
READ | Unhappy with Pro-Pak slogan, Amulya's dad nonetheless refutes CM BSY's 'Maoist link' claim
READ | Pro-Pak slogan case: Karnataka HM says anti-CAA protestors using students to stoke hatred
First Published:
COMMENT