3 Engineering Students Held For Shouting, ‘Pro-Pak’ Slogan At College Fest, Later Released

Three engineering students from a private college in Bengaluru were held for allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans on the college premises and then recording it over the phone during a cultural festival in the college.

However, the police later released them on bail.

Shouting of slogans recorded on video

The students at a private college in Marathahalli shouted pro-Pakistan slogans and then made a video out of it.

As per the visuals, one of the students standing in the midst of the crowd during the college festival can be seen shouting ‘Pakistan zindabad’ followed by her classmate repeating the same and the other shooting the video on the mobile.

All three students were booked under Indian Penal Code 153, which says, “Whoever gives provocation to any person intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause the offence of rioting to be committed,’ Marathalli police registered a case against the three and then later released them on bail.

IMAGE: Republic World