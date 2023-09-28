'3 Hours For 6 Km': Bengalureans 'painful' Traffic Experience Ahead Of Long Weekend

Bengaluru is often known for its massive traffic issues, but the traffic the city witnessed on Wednesday was something different. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) area of Bengaluru faced massive traffic on Wednesday as people complained that they had been stuck there for over five hours. The jam was so bad that some school children reached home by the night, hours after their classes got over in the afternoon.

The development came ahead of a long weekend after the bandh was called by 'Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti', an umbrella outfit of farmers and Kannada organisations, against the Karnataka government over the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu.

The traffic flow reportedly increased between 5 pm and 8 pm as people started returning to their homes after office hours.

Another reason for the traffic was the five-day long weekend that caused people to head out of the city. Eid Milad-Un Nabi on September 28 is a gazetted holiday. The city will remain close on September 29 in view the Karnataka bandh over Cauvery water dispute, followed by Saturday and Sunday. October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, is also a national holiday.

I experienced one of the worst days of my life in Blr traffic. Left Eco world at 3:45pm and reached Kathriguppe at 9:15pm. Traffic horror in Bengaluru.,” said another user.

I experienced one of the worst days of my life in Blr traffic. Left Eco world at 3:45pm and reached Kathriguppe at 9:15pm. Traffic horror in Bengaluru.@0RRCA @east_bengaluru @blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/9B5BNUMSrA — Rohith Kashyap (@RohithKashyap26) September 27, 2023

Sharing a video of the immense traffic on the roads of Bengaluru, a third user said that it took him 5 hours to travel just 10 kms on Wednesday.

Horrible traffic in Bengaluru#bengalurutraffic #Bengaluru #bangaloretraffic pic.twitter.com/vCqMYWKtxn — Ranjith RKP (@iamranjithrkp) September 27, 2023

In view of the traffic, a user demanded IT companies to reintroduce their work from home policies to find a solution for traffic in Bengaluru.

It's time to take action by IT companies and Govt to give wfh to the employees or find solutions to reduce the traffic ..Worst situation experienced yesterday almost took 5 hours to reach 15 kms from ofc to home 😔😔#BengaluruTraffic #Bengaluru#ORRTraffic #Traffic #MassiveJam pic.twitter.com/6B45ffBZnU — Manisha swarnakar (@Maisha_1882019) September 28, 2023

Here’s how Bengalorians coped with the massive traffic jam:

When we decided to order from @dominos during the Bangalore choke. They were kind enough to track our live location (a few metres away from our random location added in the traffic) and deliver to us in the traffic jam. #Bengaluru #bengalurutraffic #bangaloretraffic pic.twitter.com/stnFDh2cHz — Rishivaths (@rishivaths) September 27, 2023