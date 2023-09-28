Last Updated:

'3 Hours For 6 Km': Bengalureans 'painful' Traffic Experience Ahead Of Long Weekend

The traffic flow reportedly increased between 5 pm and 8 pm as people started returning to their homes after office hours. 

Mahima Joshi

Bengaluru witnessed massive traffic jams across the city on Wednesday, September 27 | Credit: X/@MTF_Mobility


Bengaluru is often known for its massive traffic issues, but the traffic the city witnessed on Wednesday was something different. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) area of Bengaluru faced massive traffic on Wednesday as people complained that they had been stuck there for over five hours. The jam was so bad that some school children reached home by the night, hours after their classes got over in the afternoon. 

The development came ahead of a long weekend after the bandh was called by  'Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti', an umbrella outfit of farmers and Kannada organisations, against the Karnataka government over the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu.

Another reason for the traffic was the five-day long weekend that caused people to head out of the city. Eid Milad-Un Nabi on September 28 is a gazetted holiday. The city will remain close on September 29 in view the Karnataka bandh over Cauvery water dispute, followed by Saturday and Sunday. October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, is also a national holiday.

“Started at 9:30 from home reached Marathalli by 12.15 as traffic was not moving,” an X user wrote elaborating his frustrating experience caused due to Bengaluru’s traffic woes. “HSR layout flyover towards sarjapura and Bellandur at 8:15pm 

I experienced one of the worst days of my life in Blr traffic. Left Eco world at 3:45pm and reached Kathriguppe at 9:15pm. Traffic horror in Bengaluru.,” said another user. 

Sharing a video of the immense traffic on the roads of Bengaluru, a third user said that it took him 5 hours to travel just 10 kms on Wednesday. 

In view of the traffic, a user demanded IT companies to reintroduce their work from home policies to find a solution for traffic in Bengaluru. 

Here’s how Bengalorians coped with the massive traffic jam: 

