3 Indian Navy Personnel Killed In Explosion Onboard INS Ranvir At Mumbai's Naval Dockyard

As per Indian Navy officials, the situation has been brought under control and no material damage at the Naval Dockyard has been reported.

Indian Navy

Image: Republic/File Photo


In an unfortunate incident, 3 naval personnel lost their lives onboard INS Ranvir at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard after an internal compartment exploded. The explosion occurred when the warship was in Mumbai harbour and due to return to base port shortly. INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command.

As per Indian Navy officials, at least three naval personnel have succumbed to their injuries post the blast while several have been injured. The situation has been brought under control and no material damage at the Naval Dockyard has been reported. Meanwhile, a board of inquiry has been constituted to investigate the explosion.

Issuing a statement, the Defence Wing of Press Information Bureau (PIB) said, "In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir. The ship's crew responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control. No major material damage has been reported."

"INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since Nov 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly. A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause," it added. 

More details are awaited on the nature of the blast and its cause. This is a developing story. 

(Image: Republic/File Photo)

