3 Jawans Perish & 5 Injured As Military Vehicle Overturns & Catches Fire In Rajasthan

Three Army personnel lost their lives and five are injured after the military vehicle in which they were travelling overturned and caught fire in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Wednesday night. Five personnel who sustained injuries are admitted to the hospital. Station House Officer (SHO) Vikram Tiwari said that three soldiers couldn't manage to escape as they were trapped inside the vehicle.

CM Ashok Gehlot reacts

Taking cognizance of the accident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences over the loss of lives and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

MDSL To Supply 1300 Light Specialist Vehicles To Indian Army

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a contract with Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd (MDSL) for the supply of 1,300 Light Specialist Vehicles to the Indian Army. The contract has been signed to provide these vehicles at a cost of Rs 1,056 crore. The contract that was signed in New Delhi on March 22, 2021, plans to induct Light Specialized vehicles in the Indian Army in the next four years.

What is a Light Specialist Vehicle?

The Light Specialist Vehicle has been indigenously designed and developed by MDSL. It is a modern fighting vehicle that would enhance the fighting units by carrying Medium Machine Guns, Automatic Grenade Launchers as well as Anti-tank Guided Missiles.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI/representativeimage)