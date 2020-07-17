Kulgam: Three JeM Terrorists Including Top IED Expert Walid Eliminated In Encounter

In a major success for the security forces on Friday, three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam in the morning. This included Pakistani national Walid, a key IED expert and Commander, who had escaped 4 encounters so far. After getting credible inputs about the presence of terrorists in Chimmer village, the CRPF, Army and the Kulgam Police launched a joint operation.

Commencing at about 6 am, the operation lasted for nearly three hours. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists. Three soldiers were injured during the operation and admitted to the Army hospital. According to the police, the terrorists were responsible for a large number of attacks and were given instructions by their Pakistani handlers.

BJP leaders targeted by terrorists

At around 8.45 pm on July 8, former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father Bashir and brother Umar were attacked by unidentified terrorists outside their residence. While the family had a security cover of 10 PSOs, none of them were around when the dastardly incident took place. As per reports, their residence is very close to the Bandipora Police Station. Subsequently, the BJP leader and his family succumbed to their injuries. All of the aforesaid PSOs have been arrested by the police.

Thereafter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took cognizance of the gruesome killing of BJP leader Wasim Bari by unidentified terrorists. Moreover, he extended condolences to Bari's family. Revealing this on Twitter, MoS PMO Dr.Jitendra Singh stated that disgruntled terrorists were looking for soft targets. Singh said that he was "terribly shaken" by the brutal attack on Bari and his family. Slamming this cowardly attack, BJP president JP Nadda affirmed that this sacrifice shall not go in vain.

These killings were followed by the kidnapping of BJP leader Mehraj-U-Din Malla on Wednesday. Malla, who serves as a vice president of the Municipal Committee (MC) Watergam Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, was abducted in the morning. After a long rescue operation that lasted for more than 10 hours, the Jammu and Kashmir Police managed to rescue him.

