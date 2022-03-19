3 killed in brawls during Holi celebrations in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) Three people were killed in separate incidents in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday following quarrels during Holi celebrations, police said.

Two people were killed in firing during a clash between two groups in a timber market under the Khuldabad police station limits in the city, and the deceased were identified as Durgesh Singh Chauhan (40) and Vinod Singh Chauhan (25), Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said.

Vinod Singh Chauhan's sister Rani Chauhan and another person, Pintu Chauhan, were injured in the clash, he said, adding that both were undergoing treatment and stated to be out of danger.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further proceedings are underway, Kumar said.

In a separate incident, 55-year-old Ram Naresh Yadav was allegedly beaten to death with sticks by fellow revellers following a quarrel over loud music being played by a DJ in Lalgopal Ganj under Gangapar Nawabganj police station limits in the district, the police said.

Earlier, two people were killed on Friday in the Dandiya locality of the city as two groups clashed under the influence of alcohol during Holi celebrations. PTI RAJ IJT SMN SMN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)