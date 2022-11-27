Last Updated:

3 Killed In Road Accident In UP's Ghazipur

Three people, including a couple, were killed when their car was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Nandganj area here, police said on Sunday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Road accident

Image: PTI


The accident took place on Saturday night, they said.

Neeraj Kumar (45), his wife Moni (41), and friend Alok Kumar (44), all residents of Bihar, were on their way to Prayagraj when their car was hit from behind, they said.

No arrests have so far been made, police said. 

