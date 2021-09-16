3 killed in separate incidents of wall collapse in UP

Fatehpur (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) Three people, including two children, were killed and two others injured in separate incidents of wall collapse in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Tiya (18) and her sister Muskaan (3), daughters of Rakesh Lodhi, were buried under the rubble of their ‘kutcha’ house after it collapsed in Mohammadpur Gaunti village late on Wednesday night, police said.

Both died on the spot, SHO of Sultanpur Ghosh Police Station Arvind Kumar Gautam said.

In another incident, a couple and their daughter Komal (2) were sleeping when their 'kutcha' house collapsed in Mardaha village on Wednesday night, SHO Kalyanpur Police Station, Amit Kumar Mishra said.

The neighbours rushed to their rescue but could not save the girl, the SHO said, adding that the couple sustained injuries and was admitted to a government hospital. PTI COR SAB RHL

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)